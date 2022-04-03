GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders acquired a total of 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

