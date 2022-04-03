GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GFS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

GFS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.74. 2,951,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,995. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

