Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $334.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Globant stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.61. The stock had a trading volume of 245,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a 52-week low of $202.58 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $147,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

