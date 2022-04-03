GNY Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. GNY has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $19,382.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

