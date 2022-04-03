Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) vs. M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Financial Comparison

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40

Gogo has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Gogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gogo $335.72 million 6.28 $152.74 million $0.96 19.79

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Gogo 45.49% -6.09% 5.97%

Summary

Gogo beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile (Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It also offers suite of integrated equipment, network, and internet connectivity products and services, as well as includes suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. In addition, the company portfolio comprises of in-flight network, in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, and production operations functions. Further, the company offers satellite-based voice and data services. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

