Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

GDEN stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 378,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

