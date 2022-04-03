Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 48000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

