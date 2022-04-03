Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.59. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $47.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
