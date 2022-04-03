Graham (NYSE:GHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE GHC traded up $8.27 on Thursday, reaching $619.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $592.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.00. Graham has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graham by 23,875.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

