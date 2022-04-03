Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GHT opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Friday. Gresham Technologies has a one year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.96 million and a PE ratio of -118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.88.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

