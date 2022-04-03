Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON GHT opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Friday. Gresham Technologies has a one year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.96 million and a PE ratio of -118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.88.
