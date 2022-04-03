Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,489,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $125.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

