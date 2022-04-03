Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

