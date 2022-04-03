Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $1,826,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.