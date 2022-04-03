Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,450 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 599,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 212,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.