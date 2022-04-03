Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,457.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.34 or 0.07543161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00274376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00810865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00100727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012883 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.00465603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00383485 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

