Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.11.
Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 594,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,498. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.
In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $67,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
