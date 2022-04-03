Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.22

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.22 and last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 139860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

