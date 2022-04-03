Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.22

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.22 and last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 139860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 5.51.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
