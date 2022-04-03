GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,364. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
