GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $58,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 9,677.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Genpact by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 873,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,128. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.