GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $234,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $210.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

