GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $423,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 159.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FELE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 264,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,845. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

