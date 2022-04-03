GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $443,000 Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 455,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,406. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

