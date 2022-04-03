GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.10. 1,014,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,998. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

