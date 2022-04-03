GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,622 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

