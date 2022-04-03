GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $312,000 Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SouthState by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Shares of SSB opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

