GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $361.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

