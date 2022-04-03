Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HRSHF stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haier Smart Home (HRSHF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.