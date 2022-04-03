Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HRSHF stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Haier Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.