Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $6.08 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.19) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

