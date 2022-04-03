Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

