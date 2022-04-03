Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTU traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $26.02. 5,468,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,879,552. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

