Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.