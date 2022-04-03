Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 30,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESCA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

