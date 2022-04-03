Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Caleres worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 471,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Caleres by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 631,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,764. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

