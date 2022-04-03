Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

UDOW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,537. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $88.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.