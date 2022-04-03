Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 291.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth $160,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $413,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,537. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $88.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

