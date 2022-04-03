Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 322,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,462. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

