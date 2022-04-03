Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

LOW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.40. 4,827,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

