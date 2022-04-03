Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Trimble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Trimble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Trimble by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $72.78. 1,270,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,084. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.