Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 11,248 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,951,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

YETI traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $61.35. 1,345,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

