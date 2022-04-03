Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.76. The company had a trading volume of 892,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

