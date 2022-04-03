Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.45. 1,582,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,962. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

