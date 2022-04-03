HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HashiCorp.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
