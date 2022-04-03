Hathor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.60 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Hathor has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $184.33 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.09 or 0.07498543 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.05 or 0.99573234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 904,860,224 coins and its circulating supply is 228,915,224 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.