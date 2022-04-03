Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.