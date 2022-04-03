Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

