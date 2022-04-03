HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TMBR opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMBR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

