HC Wainwright Cuts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $200.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock worth $1,978,304. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
