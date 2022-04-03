HC Wainwright Cuts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $200.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock worth $1,978,304. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.