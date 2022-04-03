HC Wainwright Increases Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target to $6.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Shares of DARE opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 245,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 69,589 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.