HC Wainwright Raises American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Resources by 559.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 647,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

