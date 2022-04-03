HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

