HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 284.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix AI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.
NASDAQ RNLX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
